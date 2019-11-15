International Development News
Development News Edition

Joint action by all agencies needed to combat air pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 16:39 IST
Joint action by all agencies needed to combat air pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday called for "joint action" by all agencies to combat the worsening air quality in the national capital, choking under a thick layer of smog. A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed the city as the pollution level continued to remain in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said it was not the time for different agencies to blame each other. "Delhi pollution is not the problem of this city... Delhi's air has been worsening since 1990s. There are new challenges everyday as circumstances change. We have worked towards reducing industrial pollution, construction waste and dust etc. There is continuous work.

"But everyone should work together. Cooperation of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi government, all three MCDs and NDMC, DDA, and all other agencies is required to fix this. Everyone has to work together," the minister said. He said the government was "very serious about the issue of air pollution.

"Air pollution is an issue to be tackled collectively by agencies. It is not the time to blame each other. We are very serious about the issue of pollution," the minister said. The high pollution can be attributed to low wind speed, which has led to stagnation of pollutants in the air and slowed down the dispersion process, authorities said.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the severe category at 467 at 10 am. All the monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada Sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Cardiac Surgery Patients at One Place

Ramesh Hospitals-a part of Aster DM Healthcare group-wants to give hope to millions of parents whose kids suffer from heart ailment Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Business Wire India Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Ast...

Threat letter to Kerala CM over Maoist killings

A threat letter warning of befitting reply to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the killing of seven Maoists in alleged encounters since 2016 has been received at a police station near here, police said on Friday. The letter in ...

BJP MLAs stage protest in Odisha Assembly over panchayat

BJP legislators in Odisha staged a silent protest in the Assembly on Friday, demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a woman panchayat officer in the states Jajpur district. As soon as the House assembled, the saffron party MLAs...

Navy officer to head tri-services Integrated Defence Staff

At a time when the Central government is moving closer towards appointing the new Chief of Defence Staff CDS, a top Navy officer would be getting to head the important office of the tri-services -- Integrated Defence Staff IDS -- in the Def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019