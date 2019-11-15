International Development News
Development News Edition

Restrictions on Friday prayers in Valley's big mosques continue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:00 IST
Restrictions on Friday prayers in Valley's big mosques continue

Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Kashmir in the city's Nowhatta area, remained locked up for congregational prayers for the 15th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5. The gates of the historic mosque were shut and security forces' personnel deployed in strength in the area, officials said.

They said there are apprehensions that vested interests might exploit large Friday prayer gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests in the Valley over the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status. Friday prayers have not been allowed at the centuries-old mosque in the city's downtown area for over three months now.

While the weekly prayers have been allowed at Hazratbal Shrine, the authorities barred huge congregations by restricting the movement of people towards the shrine by placing barbed wires on various routes. On Sunday, authorities sealed all routes leading to the shrine on the banks of Dal Lake here to prevent large gatherings and processions on the occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi.

Before that, the authorities had prohibited the traditional Khojje-Digar prayers at Naqshbandh Sahab shrine in Khawajabazar area of the city. Meanwhile, markets opened for a few hours early in the morning at most places across the Valley, but shopkeepers downed their shutters around noon to join a protest against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the officials said.

They said traffic on Friday was lesser as compared to Thursday, even as a few mini-buses, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in the city and elsewhere in the Valley. Board examinations for class 10th and Class 12 are going on as per schedule, they added.

Internet services across all platforms continued to be suspended in Kashmir for the 103rd day on Friday. The authorities snapped all communication lines – landline telephones, mobile phone services and internet across all platforms -- on August 5, hours before the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

While landline telephones were gradually restored first, post-paid mobile services were resumed later. However, pre-paid mobile and internet services are yet to be resumed. Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-At impeachment hearing, Democrat Schiff asks if Trump used power 'for corrupt purpose'

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded bad news by President Donald Trump before he fired h...

England's Anderson making progress in injury comeback

London, Nov 15 AFP England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is progressing nicely as he steps up his return from a calf injury. Anderson only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suf...

Jamia to get courses in foreign languages, hospital management, design

Jamia Millia Islmia JMI will be starting four new departments for which University Grants Commission UGC has approved 28 teaching positions, the varsity said on Friday. The new departments are -- Foreign Languages, Hospital Management and H...

TiE Global launches TiE Women; raises $70,000 in funding in 2 days

TiE Global on Friday launched TiE Women, a programme aimed at promoting women entrepreneurs across its 61 chapters globally. The initiative by the global not-for-profit organisation for entrepreneurs saw a fundraise of USD 70,000, contribut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019