Need to fight drug abuse collectively: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the campaign against the drug abuse need to be made a mass movement and called for fighting the menace collectively.

Thakur was addressing the people here after the launch of a special campaign on 'Prevention of Drug Abuse and Alcoholism' by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

"There was an urgent need to collectively fight the evil of drug abuse by making the campaign a mass movement," he said.

