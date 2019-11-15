International Development News
Development News Edition

Education excursion team from Laddakh meets President Kovind

An excursion team of 48 members from Ladakh along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:31 IST
Education excursion team from Laddakh meets President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An excursion team of 48 members from Ladakh along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Friday. Under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of the 5th Battalion of ITBP, the team, comprised of 10 villagers, 36 students, and two teachers, are on a 10-day tour which started on November 13.

The team visited various historical and other tourist places in the national capital and will visit historical places of Jodhpur (Rajasthan) from tomorrow. Adding that Kovind congratulated the group and wished them a bright future, ITBP officials, in a press release, said that SS Deswal, Director General (DG) of ITBP deliberated upon various Civic Action and Border Area Development programs being organized by the ITBP and briefed about the present excursion tour of the schoolchildren on the occasion.

"During the year 2019-20, the force has planned for 20 such excursion tours in which a total of 860 schoolchildren and villages will be benefited," read the release. "Apart from schoolchildren, elderly inhabitants including senior citizens of the border population were also part of the tour. Arrangements by air travel for these tours have also been catered. With such initiatives, the Force has been eying to organize more programs to win hearts and minds of the remote population and to provide them an opportunity to experience the rich social, cultural and historical heritage of the nation," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

White House releases summary of April call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

The White House on Friday released a summary of an April phone call in which President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his election win. Trump had said repeatedly that Democrats wanted details of his Ap...

Attack on Fulani village kills 20 in central Mali

At least 20 people were found dead after an attack on a Fulani village in central Mali, where communal violence has surged in recent months, the government said on Friday. The attack on Wednesday follows a string of deadly clashes between h...

Student suicide: DMK holds protest, father meets TN CM

As political parties including the DMK staged protests on Friday pressing their demand for a transparent probe into the suicide of an IIT Madras student, the institution said it is extending full cooperation to the police investigation, tra...

UNICEF, IGNOU join hands to develop curriculum on child rights for budding journalists

The UNICEF in association with IGNOU is developing an Open Educational Resources OER curriculum on child rights for budding journalists, an official said on Friday. Academicians from over 15 premier government and private institutes partici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019