International Development News
Development News Edition

Was approached by BJP leader to support Yediyurappa, says disqualified MLA

A day after he joined the BJP, disqualified legislator H Vishwanath claimed that former Congress leader and now BJP MP Srinivas Prasad had approached him and said he should lead the team to bring back BS Yediyurappa to the chief ministerial post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mysuru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:48 IST
Was approached by BJP leader to support Yediyurappa, says disqualified MLA
Disqualified JD(S) legislator H Vishwanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after he joined the BJP, disqualified legislator H Vishwanath claimed that former Congress leader and now BJP MP Srinivas Prasad had approached him and said he should lead the team to bring back BS Yediyurappa to the chief ministerial post. Vishwanath, is one of the 17 MLAs, who were disqualified by the then Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. He served as the JD(S) president of the Karnataka unit.

Prasad had joined BJP in 2017 after he was dropped from the cabinet headed by then chief minister Siddaramaiah. He had served as the state's revenue minister. Addressing party workers here, Vishwanath said, "One day, BJP MP Srinivas Prasad called me and said he wanted to speak to me about Operation Lotus. He told me that I should lead the team to bring BS Yediyurappa to the chief ministerial post. I agreed to it. He told me to lead the team of all the leaders who are disqualified. After that, everything happened and people also know about it."

Vishwanath is among the 13 disqualified MLAs who have been named in the first list of BJP candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the state scheduled to be held on December 5. The party has fielded Vishwanath from Hunsur. Sixteen of 17 disqualified rebel MLAs, including those from Congress and JD(S), joined the BJP in the presence of Yediyurappa on Thursday. The by-elections will be held for 15 out of 17 seats and results will be declared on December 9.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka Speaker to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. The rebel legislators were disqualified in July this year under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation. They were also barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, paving way for BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state. The disgruntled MLAs then moved the apex court challenging their disqualification and the ban imposed on them against contesting elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat undecided over filing review, forms panel to take call

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hinds executive committee has been unable to come to a consensus on whether to file a review petition on the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict and formed a panel on Friday to decide on it after consulting w...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

U.S. retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items and clothing, which could temper expectations for a strong holiday shopping season. The report from the Commerce Department on Friday ...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Stokes doesn't want to captain England

London, Nov 15 AFP Ben Stokes admitted on Friday he is not interested in captaining England in the future. Stokes has emerged as one of the most charismatic and exciting England stars for decades, but the all-rounder isnt keen to shoulder t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019