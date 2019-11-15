International Development News
Withdraw naib courts unless cops-lawyers relation improve, North-East Public Prosecutor writes to DCP

Lawyers protested after the clash with cops on November 2. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Prosecutor North-East district, Karkardooma court complex, on Friday urged North-East DCP to withdraw naib-court or cops on court duty due to prevailing situation post November 2 conflict. In a letter to the DCP, VK Sharma said that advocates were not allowing the naib-courts to enter in court.

"It is most respectfully submitted that due to the prevailing situation in all the courts' complexes of Delhi and taking into consideration the safety and security of police officials. it is impressed that the naib courts posted here may kindly be withdrawn for the time being from the court duty for their safety and security," he wrote. The Chief Prosecutor said that the police personnel can be again posted in their respective court duties once normalcy is restored in the courts.

The chief prosecutor has listed the names of five police personnel who can be allowed to be stationed at the Karkardooma court complex during the period. As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash that took place on November 2. (ANI)

