CJI Ranjan Gogoi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.
Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who will retire on November 17, was accorded a farewell on his last working day in the apex court. Gogoi's successor S A Bobde and other judges were present at the function.
The chief justice, however, gave no speech but jotted down a message that was read out by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the function. "Although I won't be a formal part of this extraordinary and much-respected institution any longer but a part of me will always remain with it and will always wish the best for it" Gogoi said.
He said that over the past 40 years as a lawyer and judge, it was his privilege to watch the majesty of law from close quarters. Gogoi was appointed the Chief Justice of India on October 3 in 2018 after the retirement of Justice Deepak Mishra as CJI. (ANI)
