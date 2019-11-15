Policies framed to create 5 crore jobs in MSME sector: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the Centre has designed policies to generate five crore jobs in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector over the next five years. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second edition of 'Innovation Conclave' organized here by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the MSME Ministry.

"At a time when cities are growing at a rapid pace, we need to go for decentralization of development with a focus on agriculture, tribal and rural development sectors. "We need technology and innovation for sustainable development of agriculture, rural and tribal development sectors," he said.

The MSME Minister called for the need to create satellite townships around cities to decentralize industrial development. He said the Centre was taking steps to boost the growth of the MSME sector "by lowering the costs of logistics, power and capital".

"The Union government has designed policies to generate five crore jobs in the MSME sector in the next five years," he said.

