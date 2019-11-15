Nepal Ambassador calls on Kerala CM
Nepal Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya on Friday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed co-operation between the two countries in the field of tourism. Acharya was accompanied by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.
"The Ambassador and the Chief Minister discussed various areas of co-operation between the governments. The ayurvedic system of medicine in Kerala has good scope in Nepal. Similarly, cinema business is booming there. The neighbouring country considers the picturesque landscape of Kerala ideal for shooting movies," an official press release here said.
The Ambassadors were in the state to take part in a programme organised by BP Koirala Indo-Nepal Foundation. Acharya called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan here yesterday. PTI RRT NVG NVG.
