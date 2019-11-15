International Development News
CBI raids Amnesty International India's office in Bengaluru

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday raided the office of Amnesty International India here on Friday in connection with the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:53 IST
Amnesty International India office in Bengaluru.. Image Credit: ANI

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Friday raided the office of Amnesty International India here on Friday in connection with the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The search operation lasted for nearly 10 hours.

Reacting to the CBI raid at its Bengaluru office, Amnesty India claimed that "a pattern of harassment has emerged every time the group stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India". "We stand in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance and dissent," Amnesty India said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

