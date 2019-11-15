International Development News
Development News Edition

TRS to raise assurances to T'gana in AP re-organisation Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:38 IST
The ruling TRS in Telangana would bring up during the winter session of Parliament the assurances made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Re- organisation Act, including the setting up an IIM and a steel factory, among others. This was decided at a TRS parliamentary party meeting chaired by TRS working president K T Rama Rao here on Friday.

The meeting had always been chaired by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but Rama Rao presided over it for the first time on Friday, TRS sources said. Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration Minister, directed the MPs to follow up on establishing IIM, besides a steel factory at Bayyaram near Khammam (as per the assurances made in the AP Re-organisation Act).

He urged the MPs to follow up on the state governments pending requests with the Centre, including according national status to Kaleswaram irrigation project and providing funds to the Mission Bhagiradha (scheme to supply safe drinking water to every household), they said. During the session, the party would firm up its stance on the basis of issues, and the interests of Telangana would ultimately decide on them, they said.

Observing that the state government had written to the Centre many times on various issues, including transfer of defence lands in Hyderabad for taking up road projects, giving NIMZ (National Investment Manufacturing Zone) status to the pharma city in the state capital, Rama Rao asked the MPs to focus on issues which are immediately important. The MPs should start working on securing projects, funds, proposed rail coach factory for the state as the process of preparing the next Union Budget has begun, Rama Rao said.

The party has established offices in all the districts in the state and it would initiate the process to set up an office for the party in Delhi as well, he said. The MPs should actively focus on the matter, he suggested.

