CBI questions Ateeq Ahmed in abduction, assault case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 15-11-2019 21:05 IST
The CBI on Friday questioned former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmed in a Gujarat jail in connection with a case of alleged abduction and assault of a businessman, officials said. The agency recorded his statement at the Sabarmati jail, they said.

The CBI, early this year, had registered a case against Ahmed for allegedly assaulting and abducting real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018. Ahmed was then lodged at the Deoria jail. The agency had then raided some of his premises too.

The case was registered following the Supreme Court's direction. Jaiswal was abducted from Lucknow and taken to Deoria jail, where he was allegedly assaulted by Ahmed and his aides, who were lodged there, and forced to transfer his business to them, the CBI FIR had claimed.

Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

