International Development News
Development News Edition

Dalit man trashed, forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:43 IST
Dalit man trashed, forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur: Police

A 37-year-old Dalit man was tied to a pillar, thrashed and forced to drink urine in Punjab's Sangrur district over an old dispute, police said on Friday. The man, a resident of Changaliwala village, had a dispute with one Rinku and some other persons. He told police that on November 7, Rinku called him to his house where he talked about the matter.

He alleged that he was then thrashed by four persons after being tied to a pillar and when he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine. Police said four persons have been booked for abduction, wrongful confinement, and under various sections of the IPC, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Lehra police station.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police, Sangrur over the incident. In a statement, Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the commission learnt about the incident through media reports and took suo motu cognisance and sought the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Warren outlines three-year path to 'Medicare for All'

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Friday outlined how she would implement Medicare for All during her first term in office, including by passing new legislation in her first 100 days that would give all Americans the option of choosin...

FACTBOX-'Extraordinarily poor judgment': Reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 2-European shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

European shares clocked a sixth-straight week of gains on Friday following record highs on Wall Street after bullish comments from a White House official on U.S.-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4, close to four-yea...

18 injured during demonstration of fire-protection equipment

At least 18 employees sustained injuries in a fire at a company which makes fire suppression systems in Maharashtras Raigad district on Friday, police said. A fire broke out at Cryptzo Pvt Ltd in Mangaon during a demonstration of fire-prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019