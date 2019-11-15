International Development News
7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'

A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future.

7-yr-old Divyanshi wins Doodle for Google prize with 'Walking Trees'
Divyanshi Singhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A seven-year-old student, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurugram has won 2019 Doodle for Google competition in India. She doodled her hope to have 'Walking Trees' in the future. The competition received submissions from over one lakh children between standard one to standard 10.

"When I went to my grandmother's home during summer vacation, I saw that the trees were being cut down. I felt bad and thought that if trees could walk, they could escape being cut. I roughly drew the painting first and later filled colours in it," said Divyanshi. Class II student Divyanshi imagined a tomorrow when trees could walk and nobody would be able to cut them.

"My daughter is a really good painter. She spends almost two hours a day to paint. Google has a procedure for selecting paintings. The competition received submissions from around one lakh ten thousand students who were divided into five categories according to their standards (School classes)," said Nitin Singhal, Divyanshi's father. "The group winner is selected on the basis of voting and the national finalist is chosen based on voting and judges decision. She was not chosen as the group winner but Google had used her drawing as their doodle and we were so happy. I am proud of my daughter," he added.

Divyanshi's mother, Deepti Singhal said that while she was making the painting, they never even thought that she will become a national winner. "We together thought about the theme. Google Doodle competition is organised once in a year and they themself decide the theme. The theme for this year's competition was 'When I grow up, I hope...'," said Deepti.

"She is inclined towards painting and dancing. Google gives a platform for school students by organising such competitions. At such a tender age she has been given a scholarship worth Rs five lakh and Rs two lakh technology package for the school," she added. (ANI)

