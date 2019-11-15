Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statement from the assembly secretariat said here

The proceedings of the first day of the session include Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members and obituary References

A discussion to commemorate the 150 years of birth anniversary of Nation Mahatma Gandhi will be held on the last day of the session on December 6, the statement said.

