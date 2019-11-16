International Development News
Students of IIIT-Delhi showcase innovative projects

  Updated: 16-11-2019 00:37 IST
From letting Delhi Metro users track live announcements to developing an app for managing scrap at home, students from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) showcased 18 innovative projects at an event held here on Friday. A total of 83 students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication (ECE), Design, and Social Science took part in the 'Building Better Interfaces (BBI) 2019' organised at the institute.

Some of the other projects included smartphone applications and platforms that help users manage sports events, gives travel recommendations, matches people for professional meetings among others. Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi, said, "The projects showcased encourage the students to identify real-world problems and then propose practical solutions."

