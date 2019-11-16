Rs 2.44 crore cash seized by ACB from engineer's residence

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized Rs 2.44 crore in cash from the residence of a junior engineer of the Rural Development department in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a senior ACB official said here on Saturday. Raids were carried out in the residence of junior engineer, Suresh Prasad Verma, after he was arrested on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor for clearing his outstanding bills, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The contractor had lodged the complaint with the ACB, following which the bureau sleuths laid a trap to catch the engineer red-handed, the official said. After the interrogation of the engineer, an ACB team conducted search operation in the house of the accused and seized Rs 2.44 crore in cash, 100 gm of gold and land documents, the official added..

