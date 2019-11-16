International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa DGP Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 10:46 IST
Goa's Director General of Police Pranab Nanda has died due to cardiac arrest, a senior police official said on Saturday. Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday. He died late on Friday night, the official said. He was 57.

Confirming Nanda's demise, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said, "We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking." The 1988-batch IPS officer was transferred to Goa on February 25 this year.

Expressing grief over the death of Nanda, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS), DGP, Goa. My deepest sympathies to his family members. May God comfort them in this hour of grief." Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat said, "My condolences to his wife IPS Sundari Nanda who served as deputy inspector general of police in Goa during my tenure as chief minister. My thoughts are with his family during this time of grief."

"Saddened by the news of demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," BJP leader and former MP Narendra Sawaikar said in a tweet. Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal tweeted, "Extremely saddened and unbelievable to know about sad demise of @DGP_Goa Pranab Nanda. His cheerful personality was endearing. May God give strength to Sundari mam and kids to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul RIP!" PTI RPS BNM NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

