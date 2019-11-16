International Development News
7 illegal mini gun factory busted, 4 held in Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munger
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 12:00 IST
The police have busted seven illegal mini gun factories and arrested four persons during a raid in Bihar's Munger district, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Herudiyara area of the district under Mufassil police station on Friday evening and busted seven illegal mini gun factories and arrested four persons along with various equipment to manufacture arms and ammunition, Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Mangla said.

He said the police also seized seven base machines, one pistol, two partially made pistols, two pieces of 7.65 mm cartridges, five semi made magazines and various equipment to manufacture arms from the seven mini gun factories. Those arrested have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Ramanand Mahto, Praveen Yadav and Mukesh Sahu, the SP said adding that the first three are residents of Munger district while Sahu is a resident of Lakhisarai district.

An FIR has been lodged at Mufassil police station under Arms Act in this regard, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

