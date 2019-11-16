Body of guard with bullet marks found UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 50-year-old guard was found dead in Charthawal block of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. Irfan, a resident of Dehat area, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Kacholi-Dadhedu Road in the block, according to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. On the complaint of the deceased's brother, a case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

