International Development News
Development News Edition

R'than: Jawan killed, 10 people injured in collision between BSF truck, bus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:16 IST
R'than: Jawan killed, 10 people injured in collision between BSF truck, bus

A BSF jawan was killed and 10 people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck that was carrying the security personnel and a private bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Navle ki Chakki area. The bus, which had around 25 passengers on board, was going to Jaisalmer from Ahmedabad and the truck was coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The bus overturned due to the impact of the collision. A total of 11 people, including nine BSF jawans and two bus passengers, were injured in the accident, Station House Officer of Sadar police station Mularam Chaudhary said. Four of the injured BSF jawans were rushed to Jodhpur due to their critical condition. A jawan, who was driving the truck, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinoy Ibrahim (45), a native of Kerala. His body has been kept at a government hospital's mortuary in Jodhpur for post-mortem, Chaudhary said. No case has been registered in the matter yet, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of Islamic State upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday. The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court w...

LIC Housing eyes to disburse Rs 55,000 crore in FY 19-20

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has set a target of disbursing Rs 55,000 crore worth loans during the current financial year, a top official said on Saturday. LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said the company ...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN21 LANKA-2NDLD POLLS Lanka votes for new PresidentColombo Sri Lankans voted Saturday to choose a new president amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the f...

Turkey says will use Russian S-400 defence system

Istanbul, Nov 16 AFP Turkey will use the S-400 missile defence system it has bought from Russia despite the US threat of sanctions, a senior defence official said Saturday. The purchase of the Russian system and its subsequent delivery of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019