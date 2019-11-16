R'than: Jawan killed, 10 people injured in collision between BSF truck, bus

A BSF jawan was killed and 10 people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck that was carrying the security personnel and a private bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred near Navle ki Chakki area. The bus, which had around 25 passengers on board, was going to Jaisalmer from Ahmedabad and the truck was coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The bus overturned due to the impact of the collision. A total of 11 people, including nine BSF jawans and two bus passengers, were injured in the accident, Station House Officer of Sadar police station Mularam Chaudhary said. Four of the injured BSF jawans were rushed to Jodhpur due to their critical condition. A jawan, who was driving the truck, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinoy Ibrahim (45), a native of Kerala. His body has been kept at a government hospital's mortuary in Jodhpur for post-mortem, Chaudhary said. No case has been registered in the matter yet, he said.

