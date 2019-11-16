Congress MP, MLAs held for staging stir over road condition

Around 300 Congress functionaries, including party MP Vasantha Kumar, and MLAs Prince, Vijayadharani and Rajesh were arrested for allegedly blocking a road in two places in Kanyakumari district on Saturday, police said. The party activists were demanding repair of the National Highway from Kavalkinaru to Kaliakavilai, which was riddled with potholes and craters.

The activists they blocked the district collector's office here to press for their demand, the police said. This led to heated exchanges between the Congressmen and the police, who arrested 300 of them, including the Vasantha Kumar and Prince near the Collectorate.

Rajesh and Vijayadharani and hundreds of others who blocked traffic at Kaliakavilai have also been arrested. Trafficon the highway linked to Thiruvananthapuram was badly affected as vehicles piled up on both sides.

PTI SSN NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)