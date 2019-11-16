Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 30

New Delhi: The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan on November 30.

Sabarimala temple to open this evening

Sabarimala(Ker): Amid tight security, the Lord Ayyappa temple here would open for the two-month long pilgrim season this evening, with the CPI(M)-led LDF government making all preparations to make it a hassle free pilgrimage.

Political parties, business groups promoting their vested interests by starting newspapers: VP New Delhi: By starting their own newspapers, political parties and business groups are promoting their vested interests and compromising the values of journalism, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

Ayodhya: Security stepped up ahead of Babri demolition anniversary Ayodhya: Security arrangements in Ayodhya have been strengthened ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, a top official said today. By Kunal Dutt

Sena to not attend NDA meet in Delhi on Nov 17? Mumbai: The Shiv Sena is most likely to stay away from the Sunday meeting of NDA constituents in Delhi on the eve of the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18, a party leader said here on Saturday.

Navy MIG trainer crashes near Goa village, both pilots safe Panaji: An Indian Navy MIG trainer aircraft crashed outside a village in Goa on Saturday noon, a senior defence official said.

BJP's confidence of govt formation in Maharashtra hints at horse-trading, alleges Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena alleged on Saturday that the BJP now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident.

Consensus needed among parties on 'one nation, one poll': CEC Ahmedabad: Simultaneous polls, or 'one nation, one election', was "not happening very shortly" unless political parties sit together and evolve consensus and bring about requisite amendments in law, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here on Saturday.

Gandhiji booklet row: Odisha govt terms it an inadvertent mistake Bhubaneswar: Facing widespread criticism over an official booklet describing Mahatma Gandhi's death as an "accident", the Odisha government on Saturday said it was an inadvertent mistake and there was no intention to feed wrong information to the children or twist the sequence of events.

Cong workers fight with police during counter rally against BJP demonstration on Rafale

Kolkata: The Congress workers had a scuffle with the police on Saturday during a counter rally they had organised against BJP demonstration outside their party headquarters in Kolkata on Rafale issue, police said.

Trial runs done, train services in Kashmir likely to resume Sunday: Officials

Srinagar: Two trial runs on Srinagar-Banihal railway line were conducted successfully on Saturday, paving the way for resumption of full services in Kashmir Valley from Sunday, more than three months after they were suspended due to security reasons, officials said.

Delhi's air quality still in 'severe' category

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

There is no greater threat to human rights than terrorism: US Commission on Kashmir told

Washington: There is no greater threat to human rights and civil liberties than terrorism and radical extremism, a prominent American organisation representing Kashmiri pandits have told a US Congressional Commission, asking it not to be hijacked by politically motivated witnesses. By Lalit K Jha

NRC in Assam targeting religious minorities: US commission on religious freedom

Washington: A federal US commission on international religious freedom has alleged that National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is a tool to "target religious minorities and to render Muslims stateless". By Lalit K Jha

Lanka votes for new President

Colombo: Sri Lankans voted Saturday to choose a new president amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the future of the country that struggles with security challenges after the Easter Sunday bombings and increasing political polarisation.

Fiery pacers engineer another innings win for India

Indore: India annihilated Bangladesh inside three days for a resounding innings and 130 run-victory in the first Test, riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling performances in recent times. By Kushan Sarkar

Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president; CEO and CAC also put in papers

New Delhi: Senior journalist Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation.

