International Development News
Development News Edition

Sabarimala temple opens for 2-month long pilgrimage season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sabarimala
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:22 IST
Sabarimala temple opens for 2-month long pilgrimage season
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid tight security, the gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala were thrown open for the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 pm, and performed the poojas, as hundreds of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other neighboring states thronged the shrine located in a reserve forest of the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state.

Devotees, who were allowed to trek the hill from 2 PM, climbed the sacred 18 steps to the temple with the "irumudikettu" (sacred bag containing the offerings to the Lord) after the priests performed the "padi pooja". New priests-- A K Sudheer Namboodiri (Sabarimala) and M S Prameshwaran Namboodiri (Malikapuram) later took charge.

The state and temple precincts had witnessed frenzied protests by right outfits and BJP workers last year after the LDF government decided to implement the Supreme court's verdict of September 28, 2018, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine. However, this year, even though the top court had not stayed its verdict on entry of young women into the shrine while posting various petitions on the matter to a larger bench, the government was exercising caution.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has made it clear that Sabarimala was not a place for activists to display their activism and said the government would not encourage such women who want to visit the shrine for publicity. Those who want to visit the temple can procure a court order to enter the temple, he had said.

The board has made elaborate arrangements to provide maximum amenities to the devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shameless Season 10 – Creator defines how plot’s possible in absence of Fiona Gallagher

Shameless Season 10 is currently on the air. After a long wait of 8 months, the American comedy-drama television series tenth season premiered on November 10. Emmy Rossum is not seen in the last episode as Fiona Gallagher but that does not ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Joker expected to cross 1 billion global box office milestoneComic book movie Joker is poised to surpass 1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hol...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing received unnecessary contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog saysBoeings multibillion dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an unnecessary extension fr...

Nafed apple procurement in Kashmir failed miserably, says farmers body

The Centres initiative to procure apples in Kashmir through cooperative Nafed has failed miserably as only 0.01 percent 1.36 lakh boxes of 11 crore boxes has been purchased directly from growers so far, a farmers body claimed on Saturday. R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019