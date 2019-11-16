International Development News
Couple killed as mosquito coil sets house afire

  • Bareilly
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:24 IST
A young couple was killed when their house caught fire in Vanshi Nagala locality under the jurisdiction of Subhash Nagar police station here, police said. Vijay Saxena (35) and his wife Rajni (30) were found dead on Saturday morning when their neighbours broke into their house seeing smoke coming out of it, said Subhash Kumar, SP, City.

Police suspect that the fire was caused by a mosquito coil that was lit under a wooden cot. Most household goods were damaged in the fire, the SP said, adding that both bodies have been sent for post mortem.

