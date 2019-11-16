Elephant tramples two elderly persons to death in Jharkhand

An elephant has trampled two elderly persons to death in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Palamau district, forest officials said on Saturday. The pachyderm killed a 65-year-old man in a village under Bishrampur police station limits on Thursday, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (Palamau region), Mohan Lal, said.

"The same elephant entered a house at Arapur village under Nava Bazaar police station limits on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday to eat stored paddy and killed a 70-year-old-woman who was sleeping inside," Lal said. The forest department has given Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, he said.

A team from West Bengal's Bankura district has reached the area to drive away the elephant into the forests, Lal added..

