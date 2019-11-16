Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir
Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said.
They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town, he said. Separately, the spokesman said security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates -- Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai -- at a checkpoint established at Kupwara bypass crossing.
Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said. Two separate cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Sopore against the five arrested persons, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
