Tip-off Noida admin via WhatsApp about stubble burning, get reward

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:28 IST
People in Noida and Greater Noida can now tip-off the district administration about stubble burning, inappropriate disposal or burning of waste material via Whatsapp and email, and also get rewarded Rs 1,000 for sharing such information, officials said on Saturday. The information should be sent to the administration within 12 hours of the incident, they said.

People can now send pictures, date, location and names of offenders on WhatsApp number 9871428532 or email the information at dmgbnwarroom@gmail.com, the administration said, adding that the identity of informers would be kept confidential. "The initiative has been started with immediate effect and aims at checking air and other forms of pollution. There have been reports of burning of waste, stubble and bursting of firecrackers recently amid a high level of pollution in the region. All these activities contribute to pollution," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said, according to an official statement.

"The WhatsApp number and the email id have been started because the fight against pollution needs to be fought by the administration and the people together," he added. The administration said strict action would be taken against offenders and an FIR would be registered under provisions of the Environment Protection Act as well the Indian Penal Code. "The informers would be rewarded with Rs 1,000 and their identity would be kept confidential," Singh said.

