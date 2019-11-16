International Development News
Rennaissance Protection Committee hits out at Kerala govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 18:46 IST
Rennaissance Protection Committee hits out at Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI): The Renaissance Protection Committee on Saturday lashed out at the Kerala government saying it had gone soft on its stand on the women's entry issue over the Sabarimala shrine and that would only help weaken the cause. General secretary of the renaissance protection committee Punnala Sreekumar told media that a progressive state like Kerala should not have shied from implementing the order and instead take forward the renaissance movement.

Lashing out at Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran for his statement that women in the 10-50 age group would not be allowed into the shrine unless they procure an order from the supreme court, Sreekumar said the minister was showing more allegiance to the cause than the devotees. "How can a minister holding a constitutional post make a statement like that? It's in violation of the Constitution", he said.

"When we are moving forward with the movement to protect the renaissance values, such change in stance will weaken the cause. So the government and its leadership must make clear its stand.

A progressive government and its leadership has the responsibility to take forward the renaissance movement, he added. The CPI(M)-led LDF government had taken the initiative to form the committee after last year's protests over the issue when the government implemented the supreme court verdict of September 28 allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple, leading to violent protests from right outfits and BJP workers.

However, this year before allowing young women to offer prayers at the shrine, it has decided to exercise caution and wait for further clarity on the apex court's recent verdict referring a batch of review petitions to a larger bench while not staying the September 28 order. PTI RRT UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

