NFR records growth in October earnings

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recorded a year-on-year growth for October in its earnings from passenger traffic, freight and other coaching services, officials said on Saturday. The cumulative earnings from the three segments till October this year also rose when compared to the same period last year, a statement issued by NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

Earnings from passenger traffic in October this year were Rs 110.64 crore as compared to Rs 106.24 crore during the year-ago period, it said. The railway zone earned Rs 21.63 crore from other coaching services in October this year, compared to Rs 15.14 crore during the corresponding period last year, the release said.

The cumulative earnings from freight were Rs 1,054 crore till October this year as compared to Rs 1,006.74 during the year-ago period. The cumulative earnings from passenger traffic till October this year were Rs 809.48 crore as compared to Rs 782.35 crore during the same period last year, it said.

The cumulative earnings from coaching services till October this year were Rs 132.94 crore as compared to Rs 119.50 crore during the year-ago period, the statement added. PTI ESB ACD ACD.

