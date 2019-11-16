International Development News
Development News Edition

Women should uphold tradition of Sabarimala shrine: BJP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:19 IST
Women should uphold tradition of Sabarimala shrine: BJP leader

Women should allow to follow the tradition and heritage of the Sabarimala shrine, BJP Tamil Nadu general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan said Saturday. They should realise this and allow to maintain the sanctity of the temple, Vanathi told reporters here to a question on the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayyappa temple issue.

Endorsing Tamil Nadu Chief minister K Palaniswami's view on actor Rajnikanth that he was not a political leader, she said that it was for him to decide whether to join BJP or not. However, there is a political vaccum in Tamil Nadu after the death of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, she said.

Vanathi, who received the applications from party workers for the local body elections, said the BJP has gained new strength in the state. Expressing deep sorrow over the suicide of IITM student Fathima Latheef, the BJP leader said the educational institutions should prepare the students mentally also, not only physically.

Vanathi also sought adequate compensation for Rajeswari who was run over by a lorry, while trying to avoid a leaning flagpole in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14

Khartoum, Nov 16 AFP The verdict in the corruption trial of Sudans ousted president Omar al-Bashir is to be delivered on December 14, a judge announced Saturday, as his supporters staged a protest outside the court. Bashir, who was overthr...

Lanka votes for new president amid multiple poll-related incidents

Sri Lankans voted on Saturday to choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisena amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the future of the country that st...

UPDATE 1-'Black Pete' protested as Dutch children hail St Nicholas

Anti-racism campaigners held protests in cities across the Netherlands on Saturday as Dutch children hailed the annual arrival of St. Nicholas and a blackface character who traditionally accompanies him.Parades in many cities were marked by...

Catholic devotees in Thailand join choir for visit of Pope Francis

A choir formed of Catholic devotees training to join the church in Thailand were rehearsing on Saturday ahead of the visit of Pope Francis next week.The choir will perform for the pope at St. Peters parish in Nakhon Pathom province, about 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019