Two plan robbery to fund excursion to Manali; held with arms

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:54 IST
Two men, who allegedly plotted to rob people to fund a trip to Manali with their girlfriends, have been arrested from Najafgarh area in Dwarka, police said on Saturday. Sitar Khan (26) and Umesh Kumar (29), both residents of Najafgarh, were arrested on Thursday, the police said.

One revolver, two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a scooter were recovered from their possession, they added. "On Thursday, police got a tip-off that two persons with illegal arms would come near Dichaon Kalan bus depot at around 6 pm on a scooter to commit robbery, following which a trap was laid and the accused were arrested," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Interrogation revealed that the accused are friends and reside in the same area. They needed money as they had a plan to go to Manali with their girlfriends, police said. They were aware that several persons collect cash from shops, agencies, stores and return to Dwarka in the evening by using the Ganda Nala Road from Dichaon Depot, they said.

The accused were arrested while they were roaming the area looking for targets, the DCP said. Kumar, who arranged the weapons for robbery, was earlier arrested in 2017 in connection with a murder case in Uttam Nagar. He remained in jail for around one year, police said.

