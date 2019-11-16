Policeman held for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman in Patan district of Gujarat for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from two persons, who were held for appearing as dummy candidates during an exam, an official said on Saturday. Head constable Ahmed Malek was arrested at Santalpur in Patan district late Friday night, he said.

Malek had demanded Rs 20,000 from the two persons, who had been arrested for appearing as dummy candidates in a college exam. He had sought the bribe in lieu of releasing the duo, the official said. "The amount was later settled at Rs 10,000. The complainants paid the first instalment of Rs 3,000 to Malek and later approached the ACB. When the duo went to pay the remaining amount, the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed," he added..

