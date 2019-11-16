Nitish lays foundation stones for 7 Kosi canal project schemes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stones for seven schemes of the Kosi canal project worth Rs 64.43 crore in Bihar's Madhubani district. Addressing a public meeting at Bariyarwa area in the district, Kumar said the project would protect the people living in the vicinity of Kosi river.

"The state government is working on a long-term solution to floods by strengthening Kamla embankment to ensure that it does not get damaged in the future," he said. Kumar said IIT-Rookee would conduct a study on strengthening the embankment and submit its report by March next year, based on which work would be commenced.

The Kamla embankment was damaged in floods on July 12 and 13. Before laying the foundation stones of the projects, Kumar conducted an aerial survey of western Kosi canal project and the western Kosi and Kamla embankments.

Noting that he would soon undertake the 'Jal-Jeevan- Hariyali Abhiyan Yatra', Kumar said the members of both the Houses of the state Assembly had on July 31 unanimously decided to make efforts in combating climate change. In the statewide Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali drive, an amount of Rs 24,000 crore would be spent over the next three years in schemes and programmes for protecting the environment, he said.

Speaking on incidents of stubble-burning, he said the phenomenon not only increases air pollution but also reduces soil fertility, ultimately affecting agricultural productivity..

