Three killed in head-on collision between bus, truck in R'than

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between a state roadways bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place on the Jodhpur-Nagaur highway around 8.30 pm, they said.

Three bus passengers were killed in the collision. They have not been identified yet, the police said. The bus was headed to Nagaur district when the accident occurred, they said.

According to police, the injured passengers were rushed to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)