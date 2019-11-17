International Development News
Development News Edition

Extension of admission concessions for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's KPs within existing quota: HRD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 12:53 IST
Extension of admission concessions for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's KPs within existing quota: HRD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The extension of concessions available for wards of Kashmiri migrants for admission in higher educational institutions to Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, will be within the existing quota only, the HRD Ministry has clarified. The ministry had last month decided that the concessions available for Kashmiri migrants will also be available to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families, for admission into higher educational institutions in other parts of the country from the 2020-21 academic session.

Following the notification, the Ministry received various queries from educational institutions about whether the "increase in intake capacity up to 5 percent course-wise and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions is over and above the existing quota. "It is clarified that the concessions for wards of both Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley for admission in higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21 and onwards are within the existing quota till further orders," the HRD Ministry said in official communication.

The HRD Ministry had taken the decision following discussion with the Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government after it had received several representations to extend the concessions to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as well. The concessions granted to students include relaxation in cut-off percentage up to 10 percent subject to minimum eligibility requirement, increase in intake capacity up to five percent in each course and reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical and professional institutions.

While there is no requirement of domicile certificate of Kashmiri migrants, the Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Hindu families living in the valley will need a domicile certificate to avail concession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case

Chinas Inner Mongolia reported a fresh, confirmed case of bubonic plague on Sunday, despite an earlier declaration by the countrys health officials that the risk of an outbreak was minimal. The health commission of the autonomous region sai...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

18 injured as bus overturns in Yamunanagar

Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryanas Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert collision with a car near Bilaspur...

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019