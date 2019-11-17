Farmer electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 45-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Morna village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sompal, they said.

The incident took place early morning when the farmer was working on a grass-cutting machine, the police said.

