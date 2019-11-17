Man shot dead by miscreants in Bihar's Gopalganj district

A man was shot dead and another was injured by miscreants in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Rai (42), son of a former deputy village head Shashi Devi. A 10- year old boy Nuren also received gunshot injury, Mirganj police station officer-in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

Shashi Devi is the former deputy village head (Up Mukkhiya) of Majha Gosai Tola panchayat of the district. Rai was going for a hair cut when some bike-borne miscreants opened fire killing him at Afzol Mor near Fatehpur village, the police said adding that Nuren who was standing close to Rai received gunshot injury.

The injured boy has been admitted to Hathua Sub- Divisional hospital for treatment, he said. The body has been sent to sadar hospital for autopsy, the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)