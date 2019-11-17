International Development News
Development News Edition

IIM-Ahmedabad chosen by AP govt to help curb corruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:39 IST
IIM-Ahmedabad chosen by AP govt to help curb corruption

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has been roped in by the Andhra Pradesh government to help it curb corruption in the state administration, a top bureaucrat has said. The institute would study the structural issues in the government departments in relation to corruption and come out with measures to tackle them, the official told PTI.

The focus would mainly be on government departments that have earned alleged notoriety for corruption. Departments like revenue, police, municipal administration and registration have become synonymous with corruption.

"The IIM-A would help us identify the structural issues in mandal revenue offices, registration offices, town- planning wing in civic bodies and also the police that are leading to corruption. Based on the inputs, the government will initiate corrective action to eliminate corruption," the official said. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been focussing on eliminating graft since he took over the reins in the state, has recently said at a high-level review meeting here that the fight against corruption should be taken aggressively.

He had announced that the AP Anti-Corruption Bureau would be deployed in full force across the state in the next couple of weeks to try and stem corruption at all levels. Engaging the services of a prestigious institution like the IIM in this endeavour, officials said, only denoted the seriousness of the government in trying to eliminate graft.

Officials, however, point out that there are several areas of concern within the administration that first need to be addressed. "Sanction for prosecution (of a corrupt official) is a major concern. In many a case, action against corrupt officials is dropped due to lack of sanction for prosecution (by the higher authorities), a high-ranking IPS officer, who worked in the ACB, said.

"In IPC cases like rape or murder, you dont require any special sanction for prosecution. This should apply to the Prevention of Corruption Act as well, he added. Pointing to the 'great dichotomy,' the official cited the case of a village revenue officer (VRO) caught accepting a bribe of Rs 200 in 1994.

The lowly-ranked VRO is still battling his case in the Supreme Court whereas a senior officer caught in a multi- crore rupee corruption case has gone scot-free only because his superior authorities did not permit his prosecution. This is a clear travesty of justice, the IPS officer said.

While the IIM-A team may factor in all such aspects, the government, on its part, is said to be working on related issues like primarily reducing citizen-official interface in government offices, using information technology-based systems, curtailing discretionary power and arbitrariness of bureaucrats and publishing the names of the corrupt on public websites. "Such measures will help curb graft but a drastic measure like making the risk of corruption much higher than instant gratification holds the key, the senior bureaucrat said.

It was expected that the government may suitably amend the PC Act, based on the IIM-A report, for a complete crackdown on corruption..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019