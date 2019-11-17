International Development News
Hindi novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak dominates Hindi bestseller list

  Updated: 17-11-2019 18:31 IST
  New Delhi
With four books in fiction and non-fiction category, renowned Hindi novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak dominated the recently out list of Hindi bestsellers. The list for July-September quarter, released by Dainik Jagran and Nielsen Bookscan, had author Satya Vyas's three books in the fiction-category.

"The list offers 10 best-selling books in four categories -- Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, and Translation," said the organisation in a statement. While writer Surendra Mohan Pathak's book in non-fiction category included "Hum Nahi Change... Bura Na Koy" -- which also topped the category -- and "Na Bairi Na Koi Begana", his books in fiction category were "Jaa Ke Bairi Sanmukh Jeevay" and "Qahar".

"Nilotpal Mrinal's 'Dark Horse: Ek Ankohi Dastan', which depicts the story of the life and struggle of the students who are preparing for civil services, topped the fiction category and writer Satya Vyas's 'Banaras Talkies', 'Chaurasi' and 'Dilli Darbaar' once again featured in the top 10," it said. "Kashmirnama" by Ashok Kumar Pandey, as well as "Tumhare Baare Mein" and "Maun Muskaan Ki Maar" by actor Manav Kaul and Ashutosh Rana, respectively, featured in the top 10 of the fiction category.

In the poetry section, where poet Rahat Indori's "Naraz" topped the chart and poet-lyricist Piyush Mishra's "Kuchh Ishq Kiya Kuchh Kam Kiya" together with Basheer Badr's "Musafir" finds a mention in the top five, "Khwab Ke Gaon Mein" by Javed Akhtar and "Munawwar Nama" by Munawwar Rana were also featured in the top 10 along with Gulzar's "Paji Nazmain". The best-seller list included not only books originally penned in Hindi, but also translations of several bestselling English works.

Where "Meri Jeevan Yatra", the Hindi translation of former president APJ Abdul Kalam's autobiography topped the list; "Sita - Mithila Ki Yoddha" and "Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj" , the Hindi translations of Amish Tripathi's "Sita: Warrior of Mithila" and "Scion of Ikshvaku", respectively are featured in the top five. Hindi translations of Chetan Bhagat's "The Girl in Room No 105" and Arundhati Roy's "Ek Tha Doctor Doctor, Ek Tha Sant", also made it to the list.

