Mercury rises as weather improves in J&K

The mercury across Jammu and Kashmir rose on Sunday providing relief to the people, especially in the valley which was reeling under intense cold weather after snowfall earlier this month. With improvement in weather, the day temperature in Srinagar, where the sun shone bright after remaining hidden behind clouds for several days, rose by over three notches to settle at 12.2 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.

Though, the day temperature is still 2.9 degrees below normal during this part of the season, the increase in the maximum temperature has brought respite to the people as the cold weather had gripped the region after the November 6-7 snowfall. The city, which was battered by rain intermittently in the last three days, recorded a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 notches above normal, the spokesman said.

Jammu also recorded a marginal increase in the day temperature which settled at near normal at 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in the city fell to 12 degrees Celsius against last night's 15.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)