International Development News
Development News Edition

Mercury rises as weather improves in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 18:43 IST
Mercury rises as weather improves in J&K

The mercury across Jammu and Kashmir rose on Sunday providing relief to the people, especially in the valley which was reeling under intense cold weather after snowfall earlier this month. With improvement in weather, the day temperature in Srinagar, where the sun shone bright after remaining hidden behind clouds for several days, rose by over three notches to settle at 12.2 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.

Though, the day temperature is still 2.9 degrees below normal during this part of the season, the increase in the maximum temperature has brought respite to the people as the cold weather had gripped the region after the November 6-7 snowfall. The city, which was battered by rain intermittently in the last three days, recorded a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 notches above normal, the spokesman said.

Jammu also recorded a marginal increase in the day temperature which settled at near normal at 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in the city fell to 12 degrees Celsius against last night's 15.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said. He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands protest in Georgia demanding snap polls

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Georgia on Sunday, demanding the governments resignation and early parliamentary polls after the increasingly unpopular ruling party backtracked on promised electoral reforms. Protesters gathere...

Greeks to march to mark 1973 student revolt anniversary

Greeks were expected to march through central Athens on Sunday evening to mark the anniversary of a violently quashed student uprising in 1973 that helped topple the military junta then ruling the country. The annual march often becomes a f...

No elephant safari in Dudhwa National Park this season

Tourists visiting the Dudhwa National Park will not be able to enjoy elephant safari this season as most trained jumbos have been deployed in patrolling duties, the park administration said on Sunday. According to park Deputy Director Manoj...

JVM-P announces third list of candidates

A day after JMM MLA Shashi Bhushan Samad joined the JVM-P, he was given a party ticket to contest from Chakradharpur ST seat for Jharkhand Assembly polls. Samads name featured in the third list of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019