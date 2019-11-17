5 killed as auto, car collide head-on Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI): Five people, including twowomen, died after the auto-rickshaw in which they weretravelling was hit by a speeding car from the oppositedirection in Nizamabad district on Sunday, police said

The five occupants in the three-wheeler sufferedserious injuries and died later in a state-runhospital, the police said

A case has been registered and further investigationsare on, they added.PTI VVKNVG NVG

