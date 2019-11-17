International Development News
Development News Edition

Three men arrested for duping finance company in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 23:21 IST
Three men arrested for duping finance company in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three men, including an employee of a finance company, were arrested for allegedly duping the firm to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (25), who worked at Leyland Finance Limited, Harish Dhingra (40), a stock broker, and Mohammad Sualeheen (28), a dealer of old tyres in Jama Masjid area, they said.

According to police, Kumar forged documents of some customers of Leyland Finance Limited and obtained loans from the company for himself. After getting the loans, Kumar and two other accused persons procured 28 Honda scooters on 'Hire-Purchase' basis, a senior police officer said.

The scooters were then handed over to Sualeheen who used to sell them at concessional rates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal said. The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged with police, following which a case was registered at Okhla industrial area police station.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed the names of his associates and it was revealed that Dhingra was the mastermind behind the fraud, the DCP said, adding that Dhingra and Sualeheen were later nabbed. He told police that Dhingra used to ask marketing agents working in other finance companies to obtain loans from their respective firms, he said.

According to police, Dhingra used to give Kumar Rs 25,000, out of which Rs 8-10,000 was deposited as cash down payment and the remaining amount was the profit share of Kumar. Dhingra charged Rs 30-35,000 for each vehicle from Sualeheen who later used to sell it at Rs 40-45,000, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Renault to have CEO shortlist soon but not in rush - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Renault will have soon drawn up a shortlist of candidates for chief executive officer but there is no rush, the French carmakers chairman told a German newspaper.Renault ousted chief executive Thierry Bollore in October as the carmaker and ...

BRIEF-HP Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Xerox Proposal

Hp Inc HP BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED XEROX PROPOSAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY CONCLUDED THAT XEROX PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY UN...

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by...

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in very good health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019