Three men arrested for duping finance company in Delhi

Three men, including an employee of a finance company, were arrested for allegedly duping the firm to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (25), who worked at Leyland Finance Limited, Harish Dhingra (40), a stock broker, and Mohammad Sualeheen (28), a dealer of old tyres in Jama Masjid area, they said.

According to police, Kumar forged documents of some customers of Leyland Finance Limited and obtained loans from the company for himself. After getting the loans, Kumar and two other accused persons procured 28 Honda scooters on 'Hire-Purchase' basis, a senior police officer said.

The scooters were then handed over to Sualeheen who used to sell them at concessional rates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast Delhi) Chinmoy Biswal said. The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged with police, following which a case was registered at Okhla industrial area police station.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed the names of his associates and it was revealed that Dhingra was the mastermind behind the fraud, the DCP said, adding that Dhingra and Sualeheen were later nabbed. He told police that Dhingra used to ask marketing agents working in other finance companies to obtain loans from their respective firms, he said.

According to police, Dhingra used to give Kumar Rs 25,000, out of which Rs 8-10,000 was deposited as cash down payment and the remaining amount was the profit share of Kumar. Dhingra charged Rs 30-35,000 for each vehicle from Sualeheen who later used to sell it at Rs 40-45,000, police added.

