Man hacked to death by gang in Kerala

A 34-year old man was hacked to death allegedly by a three-member gang in Athani near Aluva on Sunday night, police said. Police identified the deceased as Binoy.

Gang rivalry is said to be the reason for the murder, police said. A CCTV visual collected from a nearby building has captured the incident.

The visuals aired by local television channels on Monday showed Binoy being attacked using deadly sharp-edged weapons in front of people by the gang on the highway at around 8 p.m on Sunday. Binoy is accused in many criminal cases, police said.

Police said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused..

