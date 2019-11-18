Search operation launched to track down suspected militants in J-K's Poonch

Security forces have launched a search operation on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

The Army and police launched a search operation on Sunday following the information provided by some villagers about the suspicious movement in a forest area of Surankote, they said.

The operation is on to track down the suspected militants, they added.

