MLA attacked at wedding in Karnataka

Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait were attacked by a man with a knife at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru late on Sunday night, police said. Sait, the Narasimharaja constituency MLA, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where he underwent surgery, they said.

The attacker has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25 years. As Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked him and tried to escape but was caught by those at the venue and later handed over to the police.

The incident has been caught on video at the event. Pasha is being interrogated, police added..

