Guj: Two held for bid to circulate fake currency notes

Police on Monday foiled a bid by two men to circulate fake currency notes of Rs 100denomination at a paan shop in Jetpur town in Rajkot district of Gujarat and arrested them

Police recovered 46 pieces of the fake banknotes from the accused Mohammad Siraj Hamid and Amin Kadri, who were booked under sections 489 A (counterfeiting currency notes)and section 114 (abettor present when offense committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a Jetpur police station official said.

