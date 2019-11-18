Maha MLA meets Goa CM, praises waste management system

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane from neighbouring Maharashtra on Monday met with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and expressed his desire to put in place the coastal state's waste management system in his home district of Sindhudurg. Rane, who represents Kankavli Assembly constituency, also met with state Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo at Porvorim.

"The waste management system adopted by Goa has been appreciated all across the country. We were curious about it and wanted to study it so that it could be replicated in Sindhudurg taluka," Rane told reporters after meeting the CM and Lobo. Rane said he was "very much impressed" with the work done by the BJP-led Goa government on this front.

"Other states like Karnataka are also trying to imitate such progressive steps," he said. The state government's Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Saligao village treats around 150 tonnes of waste every day from the North Goa's coastal belt..

