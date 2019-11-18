International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha MLA meets Goa CM, praises waste management system

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:42 IST
Maha MLA meets Goa CM, praises waste management system

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane from neighbouring Maharashtra on Monday met with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and expressed his desire to put in place the coastal state's waste management system in his home district of Sindhudurg. Rane, who represents Kankavli Assembly constituency, also met with state Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo at Porvorim.

"The waste management system adopted by Goa has been appreciated all across the country. We were curious about it and wanted to study it so that it could be replicated in Sindhudurg taluka," Rane told reporters after meeting the CM and Lobo. Rane said he was "very much impressed" with the work done by the BJP-led Goa government on this front.

"Other states like Karnataka are also trying to imitate such progressive steps," he said. The state government's Solid Waste Treatment Plant at Saligao village treats around 150 tonnes of waste every day from the North Goa's coastal belt..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju felicitates World Para Athletics Championships medal winners with cash awards

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday felicitated the medal-winning Indian para-athletes with cash awards for their best-ever performance at the recently-concluded World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. India clinched a total of nine...

UPDATE 1-Flydubai chairman says could still buy Airbus A320s to replace MAX jets

Flydubai said the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes could impact the second half of the financial year and it can replace its MAX fleet with Airbus A320neo jets, its chairman said on Monday.I wish it was easy to flip one to another. We alw...

Justice R Banumathi to become part of SC collegium

The Supreme Court collegium, which comprises five senior-most judges, will now have Justice R Banumathi as a new member after Justice Ranjan Gogoi demitted office as the CJI. Justice Banumathi will be the second-ever woman to be part of the...

Airbus nails $20B in new plane orders at Dubai Airshow

Dubai, Nov 18 AP Airbus nailed down 20 billion in new plane orders on the second day of the Dubai Airshow after previous rounds of the biennial showcase saw its competitor Boeing take the lions share of deals. The largest deal came from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019