Two Punjab residents held with 580 kg poppy straw in JK's Samba

Two residents of Punjab were arrested on Monday after 580 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from their truck in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Gubaksh Singh and Santokh Singh, both residents of Sangrur district of Punjab, were arrested after the narcotic, concealed in 25 plastic boxes, was recovered from their truck during an inspection, a police official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and further investigation is on, he said. The truck was intercepted at Mansar Morh by the Special Operations Group of Jammu police and the Samba district police after they received specific information that some inter-state drug peddlers were trying to smuggle a huge consignment of poppy straw from Kashmir to other parts of the country, the official said.

