Army's Corps of Engineers celebrate their 239th Corps    

The Indian Army's Corps of Engineers, also called the Sappers, celebrated their 239th Corps Day on Monday at the Western Command at Chandi Mandir in Panchkula district. Major General Sanjeev Jain, Chief Engineer, along with other serving and retired officers laid a wreath at 'Veer Smriti', Chandi Mandir station and paid homage to the martyrs, a statement issued by the Corps said.

The Corps of Engineers, being one of the oldest arms of the Indian Army, has played a significant role in providing combat engineer support during war and development of infrastructure for the armed forces and other defence organizations, it said. “The Sappers, true to their motto 'Sarvatra', have proved their mettle by providing selfless service in all spheres of nation building to include constructing and maintaining roads and habitats along our vast borders and providing support to the populace during natural disasters.

The Sappers continue to remain at the forefront in all spheres, working tirelessly, and have proven to be 'force multiplier' for Western Command,” the release said.

